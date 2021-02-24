LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With tropical tendencies, hooky melodies, and summer-heated lyrics, J.W. CUDD brings us out of winter with his latest release, "Make Out."
Hot off the press from his self-titled pop-record, J.W. CUDD has a slew of new releases planned for 2021. "Make Out" is the third release off of the Texas Native's new record following "Thinking of You" and "Need You." The track was recently debuted on all digital platforms and in stores like Wal-Mart, Chipotle, Subway, and more.
In addition to the release, he also directed the music video for the tropical jam. CUDD states, "The music video for 'Make Out' is flashy and full of leopard print." He jokes, "It's a ton of fun when you get to work with your friends, and that's exactly what the vibe was for this shoot." The music video features 'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress Courtney Hope (a long time friend of CUDD) and Emmy Nominated makeup and hair artists, Stacey Alfano and Melanie Saunders.
"Make Out" is now available for streaming/purchase, and the music video is slated for release in summer 2021.
