LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne announces an "Evening With" tour this September with his full band. The run of shows support his new album Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com.
Last month, Browne released "My Cleveland Heart," the new single from Downhill From Everywhere. The music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame, features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. In describing the clip, Rolling Stone said, "It's fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on 'Kyoto' — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."
Stream "My Cleveland Heart" HERE / preorder Downhill From Everywhere HERE
Browne recently performed "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and discussed the new record as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.
Jackson Browne is on tour with James Taylor & his All Star Band this Summer and Fall. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com
Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour:
August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater
September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage
September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena
September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre
September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour:
July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum
August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T
August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts
October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
