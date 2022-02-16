LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne is performing this summer at Wolf Trap National Park For The Performing Arts in Vienna, VA on July 20. Advanced tickets and presales begin today on Browne's website at 10am ET. Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, February 19 at 10am ET.

With more tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks, Browne is supporting his new critically acclaimed album, GRAMMY-nominated Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings).

Browne and his band will also join back up with James Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada in the Spring. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackson-browne-playing-wolf-trap-national-park-on-july-20-301483990.html

SOURCE Jackson Browne

