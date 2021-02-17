TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chef Jordan Wagman is pleased to launch his first podcast 'In The Weeds' which originally started as a platform on Instagram to support culinary professionals discussing the challenges faced, the future of hospitality and how the community can support them as they navigate through the pandemic and attempt to keep their business afloat.
The response to the weekly Instagram discussions was overwhelming. In order to expand the discussion platform and provide amplified access to the content; Chef Jordan officially launched the 'In The Weeds' podcast format today. His podcast is now accessible through all major podcast channels including Spotify, Apple, Spreaker and hundreds of other podcast streaming platforms.
"Through the evolution of the 'In The Weeds' podcast I am thrilled to be able to bring our platform to a broader audience with the goal of connecting people, coming together to work through one ticket at a time, as the strong community that we are," said Chef Jordan Wagman.
"I look forward to shining a light on the world of hospitality, health, wellness, and cannabis, and the amazing individuals that make up the fabric of these communities which are heavily intertwined," Wagman added.
In his first episode, Jordan hosts a 'Chef's Roundtable' discussion with Chef Romain Avril, Chef Stephanie Tucci, Chef Crhis Locke, and Chef Devan Rajkumar where he discusses the trials and tribulations that Chefs are experiencing in light of the pandemic, and how they are dealing with the challenges while they are truly 'In The Weeds.'
Jordan looks forward to hosting many more exciting guests that span across the hospitality, health & wellness, and cannabis industries. To listen to the podcast please visit Toronto Mike, search for it on any podcast streaming service or follow In The Weeds Podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
James Beard-nominated Chef, bestselling author, philanthropist, sales leader, health and wellness advocate and Psoriasis warrior and Dad, Chef Jordan Wagman wears each title as a badge of honour and focuses on each role with precision and tremendous passion. Jordan's unique culinary journey began over campfires in Northern Ontario and progressed to the kitchens of some of the top chefs in the culinary world. At the age of 12, Jordan was diagnosed with Psoriasis, an often debilitating autoimmune disease. He was hospitalized numerous times and took medication that would have lasting negative side effects. He even spent a year of his life in Israel, living in a tent at the Dead Sea, suntanning for 13 hours each day seeking relief from his disease. Sunshine has always brought Jordan comfort from his symptoms though the benefits were never sustainable. In 2014, Jordan finally found the second piece to his puzzle. After one meeting with a naturopath, he removed gluten, dairy and refined sugar from his diet and began taking natural supplements and CBD. Jordan's life changed forever and he began to live a much healthier existence.
Today, Jordan has a renewed focus on food, health and wellness. Jordan helps others find health through an anti-inflammatory diet and proves great, healthy, food can taste incredible too. Jordan is a cannabis advocate and cites the use of THC and CBD as a pillar for his health. Jordan is most proud of his philanthropic endeavours advocating for mental health, Psoriasis, and his involvement with several Foundations. You can learn more about Jordan at: http://www.jordanwagman.com or on LinkedIn
For more information, or to book a media interview contact: Jessica Moran, Founder, JESSCO, jess@jessmco.com, 1-519-494-5379
Media Contact
Chef Jordan Wagman, Chef Jordan Wagman, 1-1519-494-5379, jess@jessmco.com
SOURCE Chef Jordan Wagman