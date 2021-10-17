SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Brenner Sculpture is installing new large-scale public artwork at the Daybreak Library in South Jordan, UT.
This project involves a collaboration with poet Emily Dyer Barker and the local community to create graphically designed poetry-inlaid benches along with monumental steel sculptures referencing the mountains and environmental landscape in the region, and is intended to engage visitors to the library and create a gathering space for exchanging ideas and strengthening community bonds.
Media Contact
James Brenner, James Brenner Sculpture, +1 (312) 203-1031, jim@jamesbrenner.com
SOURCE James Brenner Sculpture