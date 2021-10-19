MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Brenner Sculpture, in partnership with the Holland Neighborhood Improvement Association (HNIA), Art Is My Weapon, and Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center (CAFAC), is holding an annual Cast Iron Event this fall at the Water Basin, 22nd Ave NE and Quincy Street NE in Minneapolis.
The focus of this annual event is transformation and change: What do we need to let go of, and what do we need to embrace as a community and as individuals? At the event, disabled weapons are melted down and transformed into shovels for tree planting. Prior to this event these partners held a workshop for families affected by gun violence where the family members made personally significant shovel components to be cast. Once designed and cast, these shovels will be united with the family members who will use them to plant remembrance trees for their loved ones at sites of their choosing. Heart-shaped plaques will be cast to install near the remembrance trees. The molten metal poured into the heart molds will glow in the dusk, slowly fading as they solidify.
During 2021's Cast Iron event there will be speakers from the community on the topic of transformation and change, an opportunity for the audience to interact by writing intentions on flash paper that was placed in the molds and lit by the molten metal, a large-scale graffiti mural painting by Peyton Scott Russell and fellow artists, and the MN Nice Cream ice cream truck (from 6:30-8:30).
Media Contact
James Brenner, James Brenner Sculpture, +1 (312) 203-1031, jim@jamesbrenner.com
SOURCE James Brenner Sculpture