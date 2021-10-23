MISHAWAKA, Ind., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Brenner Sculpture, in collaboration with theatre and lighting design company Schuler Shook, is designing, fabricating, and installing a series of five monumental stainless steel and glass sculptures in Ironworks Plaza in the autumn of 2022.
These sculptures integrate design work of light emitting diodes and fog elements, and the renderings of the graphical designs reference the marks of skates on ice, artistically tying it to the skating rink in the plaza. These sculptures will appear to twinkle as people move around them, encouraging a flow of people through the area. As well, the programmable light emitting diodes in the sculptures will integrate with the overall lighting design of the plaza, adding a sense of unity to the area. Four of the sculptures will be in the center of the skating loop, and the fifth sculpture will be on top of the new building.
James Brenner Sculpture has a long history of working with glass, Cor-Ten steel, and programmable LEDs and is excited to explore the potentials of Stainless Steel in addition to some different fabrication methods to integrate the light of the LEDs further into the piece.
Media Contact
James Brenner, James Brenner Sculpture, +1 (312) 203-1031, jim@jamesbrenner.com
SOURCE James Brenner Sculpture