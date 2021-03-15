SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 38 years, James McKiernan Lawyers has served clients on California's Central Coast, helping those who have been injured due to negligence or wrongful conduct obtain compensation. Today, James McKiernan and his team are excited to announce their newly launched website — https://www.jamesmckiernanlawyers.com/.
The new site was designed to provide a more user-friendly experience, an improved navigation system for users to explore all the firm has to offer, and an overall refresh of the James McKiernan Lawyers brand.
"We saw an opportunity to give our current and prospective clients a website that is easier to explore, helping them find all the information they need," said James McKiernan, founder of James McKiernan Lawyers.
Personal injury clients can now find more robust content about vehicle accident cases such as auto, bicycle, boat, bus, and other common accidents in California. The website also offers helpful FAQs and information on complex injuries and cases, including brain injuries, spine injuries and wrongful death.
To better assist Spanish-speaking clients, the "En Español" section provides information on all types of personal injury accidents, including dog bites, catastrophic injuries, and more. James McKiernan Lawyers is here to assist those injured in California by getting them the compensation they deserve.
James McKiernan Lawyers has handled over 30,000 personal injury claims. They are experienced in all areas of accidents and injury cases — no matter how complicated. The California attorneys have also won million-dollar settlements and verdicts for their clients.
If you or a loved one have been injured due to the negligence or misconduct of another, contact James McKiernan Lawyers for a free consultation.
More About James McKiernan Lawyers
Based in San Luis Obispo, CA, James McKiernan Lawyers has served those on California's Central Coast for more than 38 years. Since the firm's establishment in 1983, its personal injury attorneys have handled more than 30,000 cases and secured more than $300 million in verdicts and settlements.
James McKiernan Lawyers leverages state-of-the-art technology and a team of case managers and personal assistants to help clients obtain the compensation they deserve. Bilingual staff also ensure that James McKiernan Lawyers can take on cases from California's Spanish-speaking residents.
Anyone in need of a personal injury attorney in California can call James McKiernan Lawyers at 800-200-HURT or visit their website to schedule a free and confidential consultation. The firm will use all available knowledge and experience to determine the best path forward for each individual client and case.
Media Contact
Karen Duarte, Exults Digital Marketing, 954-763-1130, karen.duarte@exults.com
SOURCE James McKiernan Lawyers