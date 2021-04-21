SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAMIS announced two virtual Town Hall meetings will be held on May 19, 2021. Both events are free to customers and partners but registration is required. The Town Hall Meetings will be followed the next day, May 20, with low-cost optional Training Day sessions.
The two Town Hall meetings will cover JAMIS company updates and an overview of the product roadmap for either JAMIS Prime ERP or JAMIS HCM and Payroll, depending which Town Hall attended. Clients and partners can take advantage of this opportunity to hear about exciting new JAMIS product features and enhancements from the JAMIS team. In addition, the newly added Training Day sessions will cover:
- Business Intelligence: BI Best Practices, Self-Service Business Intelligence (SSBI) and Power BI
- Finance: Allocations and Expense
- Framework: Prime Management and Maintenance, User Roles, Access Rights and Restriction Groups
- Human Resources: JAMIS Business Intelligence (HCM) Basic Training, Employee PTO Management and Reconciliation
Registration is now open for JAMIS clients and partners: https://jamis.com/spring-town-hall-2021/
About JAMIS Software: JAMIS Software Corporation is the only U.S.-based private ERP solution provider exclusively focused on government contractors. For more than 30 years, JAMIS has helped improve clients' ability to track and manage government contracts while staying compliant with DCAA, FAR, NIST and other industry requirements. The company's JAMIS Prime ERP enterprise-class software solution is designed to support government contractors every step of the way, from RFI, contract award and staffing through accounting, project delivery and reporting. Today, tech-savvy IT services, cybersecurity, engineering and other professional services contractors count on the flexibility and security of JAMIS Prime ERP to reliably serve their federal customers. For more on the JAMIS Edge in Government Contracting, visit JAMIS.com or call (800) 655-2647.
