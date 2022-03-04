CAMDEN, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janice M. Williamson, a creative writer from Camden, New Jersey; has completed her new book "Crystal": a sparkling mermaid tale adventure that will delight every paranormal romance enthusiast. The story centers around a young mermaid named Crystal, who got captivated by the forbidden surface and fell in love with a lifeguard. Join her as she braves the waves and bring peace to both humans and merpeople in this exciting quest.
Williamson shares, "Crystal is about a young mermaid who will do anything in her power to learn about the land creatures, even if it means putting her loved ones and herself at risk. In spite of the king's orders that all merpeople must stay away from the forbidden surface, she deliberately disobeys his orders by returning to the surface, where she befriends a seagull named Getaway, who tells her that the land creatures are just humans, not some flesh-eating monsters her twin sister, Giselle, makes them out to be. That's when she meets David, a lifeguard who has no idea the girl he fell in love with is a mermaid. On the other hand, her best friend, Lulu, is always around to help, even if it means putting her own life in danger and saving both their tails. Soon, Crystal finds out Giselle isn't so perfect after all, and in fact, she has a little secret of her own—a secret that her father made her promise not to tell the merpeople, especially Crystal. That secret will change everyone's lives. Will Crystal make the right choice? Will she stay on dry land? Or will David accept the fact that she's a mermaid? Read my story and find out."
Published by Page Publishing, Janice M. Williamson's lovely piece has a captivating premise. The read is short but the pacing of events isn't dragging.
This fictional work is worthy of one's time.
