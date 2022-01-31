POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "January's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News"
"Weeknd Lists Entire Floor LA Penthouse"
With the recent purchase of his 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $69 million, Canadian-singer-songwriter, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd) is asking $22.5 million for his penthouse in LA's Westwood neighborhood. The Weeknd has been on a home buying surge in recent years including a full-floor penthouse he bought two years ago for $21 million and a 14,000-square-foot home he sold to Madonna for $19.3 million.
"Ashton & Mila Sell Wedding Home"
The Beverly Hills home that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bought soon after they were married has just sold for $10.35 million. Ashton and Mila bought the five-bedroom, over 7,300-square-foot home in 2014 for approximately $10.2 million. They are building another, even larger home in Beverly Hills.
"Canadian Home Where Adele Filmed 'Easy on Me' Video"
Adele has a talent for choosing stunning backdrops for her music videos, and the one she chose for her hit song "Easy On Me" is no exception. A 90-minute drive from Montréal, the 173-acre vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is now for sale, priced at $4.37 million U.S. dollars.
"Justin & Jessica's Tribeca Penthouse"
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their New York apartment for $29 million, just a few months after also listing their longtime LA home. The glamour couple bought the four-bedroom penthouse in New York's Tribeca neighborhood in 2017 for $20.2 million.
"David Spade's Beverly Hills Home"
David Spade bought his first celebrity-status home in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates neighborhood in 2001 for $4 million. Since then, David has owned several LA-area homes and recently spent almost $14 million for a brand new home. He has listed the 2001 home for $19.995 million.
"Richard Gere Lists New York Estate"
Richard Gere has listed his longtime home in Pound Ridge, New York for $28 million. Located about an hour from Manhattan with over 11,600 square feet and eight bedrooms on 48 acres, Richard had the home built in 2000. According to several news sources, Richard and wife, Alejandra Silva, have already moved into an equally impressive compound in nearby North Salem. Richard previously owned a Hamptons property, Strongheart Manor, that he sold to Matt Lauer for $33 million.
"Kelly Clarkson's Ex Gets 5% of Her Montana Ranch"
Kelly Clarkson has given her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, 5% of her Montana ranch. Kelly and family spent much of the pandemic months at the ranch but the couple divorced in June, 2020 and Brandon refused to leave. Kelly's Warren Peak Ranch is valued at almost $18 million.
"Tina Turner Buys $76 Million Swiss Lake House"
Tina Turner and husband, Erwin Bach, have purchased a 10-building estate on Switzerland's Lake Zurich for $76 million. With 260,000 square feet, the mammoth compound includes a pool, a pond, a stream and both lake and mountain views. The 82-year old Turner moved to Europe in 1994 and is now a Swiss citizen.
"Rupert Murdoch Sets Montana Ranch Sales Records"
Rupert Murdoch has set a record for the largest sale, in both price and size, of a Montana ranch. Murdoch recently purchased the 340,000-acre cattle ranch, spanning 50 miles in length, for $200 million. The ranch is located near Yellowstone National Park.
"Shonda Rhimes Sets Hancock Park Record"
Shonda Rhimes has set a new price record for the $21 million she got for her home in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood. Shonda bought the 1923-built home in 2014 and then spent millions restoring the home to its original details. Shonda is one of Hollywood's top television executives who created the shows 'Scandal,' 'Private Practice' and 'Grey's Anatomy.'
