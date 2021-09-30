NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Japan's renowned Henn na Hotel Group, established as the purveyor of playful and memorable hospitality experiences throughout Japan, will open its first international property in New York City, Henn na New York, on October 1, 2021. Located at 235 West 35th St. (between 7th and 8th Aves.), Henn na New York will join the brand's 20 existing properties in offering stylish, tech-forward accommodations and playful hospitality experiences in urban destinations. The New York City outpost will include 92 rooms, a Gosuke restaurant, and an animatronic T-Rex in its lobby to welcome guests, a signature feature of Henn na Hotels.
ROOMS
Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, Henna na New York's streamlined and sophisticated accommodations include 92 King and Double rooms with C.O. Bigelow bath amenities, luxury Kassatex linens and kimono waffle robes, deep tubs, streaming TV, safe and refrigerator, and WiFi. Henn na New York's Executive Rooms and Suites also feature LG Styler Closets – a unique convenience that steams and refreshes clothing, minimizing the need for dry cleaning. Suites also include deep-soaking tubs and a private balcony. A must-have for any Japanese hotel, all guest bathrooms feature Toto Washlets.
GOSUKE RESTAURANT
The new Gosuke restaurant is located on Henn na New York's first floor and offers Japanese breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Helmed by Executive Chef Isami Nagai, Gosuke will feature fresh sushi and sashimi menus, along with authentic Japanese fare, accompanied by an array of sake and Japanese beer. Chef Isami Nagai has 35 years of experience overseeing the menus and kitchens in some of the best Japanese restaurants in Tokyo and New York City. He has previously owned Go Restaurant and Isona in the East Village. For more information, please visit gosukerestaurant.com.
T-REX
The Henn na Hotels brand is known for pioneering "robot hotels" in Japan, where animatronic hosts undertake basic hotel functions like the check-in and check-out of guests and luggage storage. While Henn na New York incorporates the brand's unique identity through an animated five-foot robotic T-Rex that welcomes visitors in the lobby, live guest service agents will oversee its front desk and other guest services.
LOCATION
The new Henn na New York is located on the convergence of some of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, with easy access to the Garment District, Hudson Yards and the High Line Park, Midtown Manhattan, and the transportation hub at Pennsylvania Station.
Promotional opening rates for Henn na New York start at $149. To book and learn more, visit Hennnahotelny.com, call (212) 729-4366, or email hello@hennnany.com.
###
About Henn na Hotels:
Excitement meets comfort at Henn na Hotels' with more than 20 locations in Japan and New York City. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Henn na Hotels are the first in the world to be staffed by robots. At the front desk of all of its hotels, multi-lingual robots greet guests, offering both check-in and check-out service with ease and convenience, while in the cloakroom, a robotic arm seamlessly assists with luggage storage. Mechanic yet somehow human, these fun moments with robots enthrall, entertain, and provide an unforgettable hospitality experience.
Media contact:
Nestor Lara Baeza at Xhibition.com
T: (347) 624-8533
Media Contact
Nestor Lara Baeza, Xhibition PR, +1 (347) 6248533, nestor@xhibition.com
SOURCE Henn na Hotel Group