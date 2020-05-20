Jason Flom and Kim Kardashian West in Conversation About the Julius Jones Case on 10th Season of 'Wrongful Conviction With Jason Flom'

Guests Include Jones' Family and Current Attorney - Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom Launches 10th Season with Episode on Julius Jones - Guests Include Jones' Family, Current Attorney, and Advocate Kim Kardashian West - Despite a Trial Plagued by Racism and Evidence of His Actual Innocence, Jones Could Be Executed This Fall