WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason is a Commercial Real Estate Agent who has sold nearly 100 million dollars' worth of real estate in the last few years and owns several properties totaling 30+ units throughout San Diego County. The aim of the podcast is to create a show where both people who are experienced in real estate investing and those who have never invested in real estate before can listen to engaging and insightful conversations that will better their understanding of the industry. He wants others to know better how to achieve financial freedom through the industry he knows and loves. Guests on The Multifamily Millionaire include real estate investors and professionals who have achieved massive success in this business.
Jason will have guests such as Brian C. Adams, who is the President and Founder of Excelsior Capital, where he spearheads the investor relations and capital markets arms of the firm. He came on and shared his story about how & why he got into real estate, the lessons he had to learn to get a foot in the door, and what mistakes you could avoid when doing your first investment deal.
The first episode wil air on Thursday, July 8th. The podcast will be available on iTunes, Spotify Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, C-Suite Radio, Google Podcasts, Pandora and YouTube.
About Jason Lee and JLM Real Estate, Inc:
JLM Real Estate is a commercial real estate team focusing on multi-family sales and 1031 exchanges in San Diego County. Jason, the founder, started in real estate when he first met the owner of a real estate brokerage during a networking event at San Diego State University. They hit it off and Jason started as an intern his junior year of college. Shortly thereafter he earned his real estate license and hit the ground running, making cold calls for 8-10 hours a day while going to school full time. After closing three escrows before graduating Jason has never looked back. Fast-forward to today, JLM Real Estate has sold a little over 100 Million Dollars worth of real estate in San Diego County, and have represented over 60 buyers and sellers. The team at JLM Real Estate are passionate about helping their clients maximize their net worth, creating better lives through intelligent real estate investing, and finding their clients the best off market properties.
