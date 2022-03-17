COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photographer Jason P. Odell announces the immediate release of a new PDF eBook: Bird Photography with the Nikon Z9.
Odell's comprehensive guide includes a complete description of how to configure the Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera for photographing birds and wildlife, plus a detailed look at the autofocus system and custom controls in the Nikon Z9 camera. Most critically, Odell's book offers readers the "why" in addition to the "what" when it comes to Nikon Z9 camera settings for bird photography.
Beyond simply presenting settings for Nikon's flagship mirrorless camera, Dr. Odell also provides readers with lots of field photography tips and tricks for capturing dynamic bird photos. Whether it's perching birds or birds in flight, Dr. Odell's guide presents information that even advanced photographers may have missed from simply reading the camera manual.
Bird Photography with the Nikon Z9 includes bonus files for owners: a Nikon Z9 camera settings file with all of the author's settings, custom Nikon Z9 presets for Adobe Lightroom, and a keyword list of over 10,000 bird species.
Bird Photography with the Nikon Z9 is available directly from the author at http://www.luminescentphoto.com.
