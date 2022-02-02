LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDG Entertainment announced today the theatrical re-release of the thriller The Sound of The Wind, directed by Jared Douglas. The film will open on February 16th at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theater in West Hollywood, in a series of one-of-a-kind, limited, special screenings as part of the company's novel theatrical release strategy.
'The Sound of The Wind came from a very personal place for me,' said Douglas. 'When the pandemic canceled our theatrical release, we were heartbroken. But the pandemic has given us an opportunity to rethink how smaller films can be brought to audiences. To present the film in the same personal manner that the film was made.'
Originally slated to open in US theaters on May 1, 2020, the film went on to a multiple-week run on the Laemmle Virtual Cinema platform. It is now available globally on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, and Vimeo on Demand.
The film follows Lucio, a young man whose paranoia has him torn between the pain of abandoning his daughter and the safety of his own life. The film stars newcomers Stefanie Rons and Dwayne Tarver and features a mesmerizing performance by lead actor and Lifetime Member of the Actor's Studio Christian Gnecco Quintero as Lucio.
"Not since Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker' have I seen an actor become so lost in a role" – In Their Own League
The film's haunting soundtrack, composed by Los Angeles-based musician/composer/producer Julian Pollack, is available globally on Apple Music.
Watch the trailer HERE.
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
About JDG Entertainment
Founded by Director Jared Douglas, JDG Entertainment is known for its authentic stories that both entertain and better reflect the world around us. One that is diverse, complex, and filled with love, struggle, and resilience. Working across a wide range of platforms, JDG Entertainment recently released the feature film, The Sound of The Wind, and new media series, Film For Her, a collection of poetry adaptations based on the work of Orion Carloto.
Media Contact
JDG Entertainment, JDG Entertainment, 1 6464125673, publicity@jdg-entertainment.com
SOURCE JDG Entertainment