RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last several years, we have seen a dramatic shift in the public consciousness toward social justice, transparency, and intolerance of inequity. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession have only made these matters more urgent. In 2021, Payscale's State of the Gender Pay Gap Report found that due to the unemployment penalty and the astonishing differences in unemployment levels in women versus men in 2020, that the pay gap might actually widen as the economy recovers and people get back to work. This situation is in the control of employees and constitutes an urgent call for pay equity.
In this webinar, Becky Wood, Director of Applied Analytics and Kevin Smith, Compensation Solutions Engineer, will share pay equity trends, best practices, and how your organization can leverage technology to put pay equity into practice.
You will learn:
- Pay equity and gender pay gap trends of 2021
- How to conduct pay equity analysis
- How to continuously monitor pay equity
Registration: - Click Here
Cost: At no cost
Host: JDXpert Job Description Software
Speakers:
Becky Wood, Director of Applied Analytics Services @Payscale
Becky has been with Payscale MarketPay over 15 years, previously a consultant for Mercer and Aon. Many in compensation know Becky because she co-wrote and teaches the T3 Quantitative Analysis Book for WorldatWork. Becky's current passion at work is pay equity analytics for multi-national clients, taking complicated work and making it simple for people to use to have an impact at their organization.
Kevin Smith, Compensation Solutions Engineer @Payscale
Kevin Smith is a Compensation Solutions Engineer at Payscale who consults organizations on data and technology solutions to complement and improve their global compensation strategies. With extensive experience spanning strategic account and product management, Kevin previously ran various data products for Mercer in Europe before joining Payscale.
Media Contact
Ashley Johnston, JDXpert, 9193515627, ajohnston@jdxpert.com
SOURCE JDXpert