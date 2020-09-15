NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Big Apple is gaining some normalcy day after day, Times Square Fashion Week gave a taste of the new normal in the midst of a global pandemic to the fashion industry and brought a glimmer of hope to fashion insiders, designers and VIPs to the heart of New York City.
Featuring seven talented designers on deck, as well as key sponsors, keynote speakers, and other creatives artists, this event was a slam dunk on how moving fashion forward is done.
Times Square Fashion Week is on its second year debut; the objective was to move fashion forward by spreading the word globally and locally, making sure the message is #fashionnewyorkstrong.
During New York Fashion Week, many designers are doing LIVE Stream Virtual Shows showcasing their collections. Times Square Fashion Week took the opportunity to showcase a full frontal fashion live event at Father Duffy Square NYC! Most importantly, the event was a socially fashion conscious show with beautiful, antimicrobial masks, designed by Throw NYC which everyone received as they entered.
"We are extremely grateful for all of the talented designers that showcased their work for Times Square Fashion Week as well as our sponsors, keynote speakers, and VIP guests," said Dee Rivera, Founder of Times Square Fashion Week and CEO of DCG Media Group.
"It took hard work and determination, but we did a LIVE event in the heart of Times Square, which was more than expected. I am very proud of what we accomplished during a global pandemic for NYFW and grateful to my Executive Producer, Melissa Shea of Fashion Mingle, who saw my vision and decided to take a leap of faith with me to make this event happen."
The designers' collections brought the heart of Times Square a vibe that was much needed since the start of Covid-19.
Partners included Jean Shafiroff as the Mistress of Ceremony, including as well Gale A. Brewer, Manhattan Borough President, who provided a phenomenal speech prior to the models walking down the red carpet, where she expressed her thanks to DCG Media Group, Melissa Shea of Fashion Mingle, the Times Square Alliance, City Harvest, THROW NYC, and even the weather man for providing beautiful weather for this delightful evening.
The cat walk included designers such as Justin Haynes [JUS10H], who featured a colorful collection full of his eye catching signature patchwork. Makeup for Haynes' models had a pop of color which made the outfits stand out.
Cenia Paredes [Cenia NY] featured an array of peacock colors on flowing cocktail gowns that were a Show Stopper and perfect for an outdoor soiree. The makeup on the models was very natural, glowy and dewy.
Isabella Barrett [House of Barretti] showcased Chanel style suits which can channel Jackie Kennedy in every Millenial and Gen Xer nowadays. The makeup looks were natural and to the point.
Gloria Lee [Gloria Lee Designs] had an all white silky long dress with makeup consisting of a pink smokey eye and dramatic white lashes that provided the touch of an angel hitting the runway.
Cherelle Towns [XEVONQUII] showed her model wearing a playful yet colorful two piece suit that will have you land your next job interview in the blink of an eye. The makeup for her model was natural as well.
Chokomode had two models sporting a wide leg striped jumpsuit and mid length one shoulder dress which also had stripes. These outfits were classy yet sexy and can be worn to a wedding or a night out in the town with the girls.
Kimberly Pucci [Kimberly Pucci Atelier + Vault] featured a chic weekender bag that can be utilized for a mini getaway or even as a gym bag to look chic when entering the locker room.
Afterwards, Raven Roberts, Style & Fashion Director of ravenroberts.com was Times Square Fashion Week's red carpet host and interviewed Designers and VIP guests.
This amazing event ended with a toast to Times Square Fashion Week, as the event was nothing but phenomenal. Guests mingled and received swag bags containing a bottle of Black Baron Wine, Vera Moore Cosmetics, Dr's Remedy Nail Care, and an Astouri Designed Mask.
Our finale was breathtaking as everyone strolled to the Times Square billboard and featured our Digital Fashion Show featuring each designer's collection as well as Ads for all of our sponsors with Naomi Group, Black Baron Wine, Astouri, New York Makeup Academy, and True Model Management.
Stay tuned for our LIVE Virtual Premiere on Globalfashionchannel.com on September 17th at 8 pm EST.
