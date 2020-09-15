The first LIVE Event in Father Duffy Square, Times Square since the commence of COVID-19! Times Square Fashion Week takes center stage in the famous Father Duffy Square red stairs and makes history by changing the landscape of #NYFW produced by Dee Rivera Founder, DCG Media Group & Fashion Mingle. Throw NYC designs a Fashionable Mask to benefit City Harvest NYC.org Times Square Fashion Week takes the famous Father Duffy Square red stairs and makes history by changing the landscape of #NYFW.