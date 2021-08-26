SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The artist ~9 introduces Jenna Zwagil on The InTune Instrument Podcast this Thursday at 7pm EST (Streaming on all podcast platforms). Jenna is a best selling author, successful and enthusiastic mom and network marketing rockstar--able to boast as the highest-paid female in network marketing. She is the founder of Hempworx--a CBD company with the highest quality products in the industry--as well as Hemp Momma, her new hemp clothing line. She is fiery and passionate, as well as incredibly relatable and downright hilarious! The depth and wealth of her heart, soul, and wisdom are undeniable.
This episode, set to air on August 26th, 2021 at 7pm EST, covers some critical aspects of Jenna's journey. Listeners are introduced to her origin story and how she went from broke to woke over the course of four years. She talks about some of her significant accomplishments and what it took to achieve her goals. Jenna also shares her motivations and hopes for humanity, which play a role in how she chooses to show up. She speaks of these topics and more in her book, Breaking All the Rules.
~9 and Jenna invite listeners to be inspired to pursue their authentic passions, despite whatever internal fears or external forces that try to get in the way. Jenna shares how her personal life informed her process and how that can be true for others. Jenna's mission is to be personally successful and surround herself with successful people and perpetuate a new paradigm of wealth-consciousness. To actualize this reality, she is offering to assist 100 people on their journeys to financial and entrepreneurial sovereignty.
"Words are magic spells. Your vocabulary and everything that you feel about the words you are saying on a regular basis serve as the foundation of what you are creating in the real world." Jenna Zwagil
