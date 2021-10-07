WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the podcast, Justice interviews female achievers, entrepreneurs and high level executives, discussing the how to of building business as well as the challenges while competing and thriving in both business and in life. These highly successful women will share secrets, strategies and insights about what it takes to play to win.
Of her decision to launch the podcast, Justice says, "Growing up in business as the only woman in a man's business world, I longed for advice, insight and education from people who understood me which is why I am excited to launch Takin' Care of Lady Business. The podcast provides all of those things - advice, insight and education - by women for women with the sole purpose to help women build their wealth as it's our time now! Enjoy!"
Fans of the podcast can contact show producer Daniel via email at daniel@marketdominationllc.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.
To listen to the podcast, visit:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3F5BLJk
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=654646
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ikXfIz
About The Justice Dept.:
The Justice Dept. works with female entrepreneurs, executives, talent, brands and creatives in all stages of their careers and businesses, focusing in the areas of tech, consumer product, finance, media, entertainment and fashion. The firm provides valuable services for female professionals, including: business development; corporate development and strategy; investment strategy and development; brand development and strategy; gender, diversity, and social impact representation; legal strategies, and legal services. Their vision is to accelerate the success of women, women owned businesses and women focused brands to achieve equality and diversity in the market, workforce and workplace as it should be.
https://www.thejusticedept.com/about
