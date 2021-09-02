SAN MATEO, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Devsisters, announces its popular mobile RPG game, Cookie Run: Kingdom is launching English and Japanese-language versions with voiceovers from 128 acclaimed actors and influencers. Following the initial launch earlier this year, the new game versions will include 64 English- and 64 Japanese-speaking actors and influencers, to personify all the Cookies and engage on a deeper level with players in those languages. The Japanese version of the mobile app launches today, with the English-language version coming on October 8, 2021.
"GingerBrave is such a cute character and I'm excited to see how fans of the mobile games react to my voice for him," stated Jeremy Shada, best known for playing Reggie in Netflix's 'Julie and the Phantoms' as well as voicing Finn the Human from the hit animated series 'Adventure Time'.
In addition to top voice acting talent, 10 well-known influencers, including OJ Gaming and InquisitorMaster, were also selected. Michael J Wilson (Ice: Collision Course, Shark Tale, and Ice Age) helped write the script.
A short reel of the actors can be seen here.
Each of the English and Japanese-speaking actors and influencers will play a unique Cookie character, with its own dedicated story, personality, and skills, reflecting the game's dedication to diversity and inclusion. Players can access and unlock Cookie characters as they progress through the game.
"I'm the bravest cookie in the world! Let's build the best Cookie Kingdom ever! Together!" Jeremy Shada, GingerBrave (English-version).
"I'm not alone in this fight! We Cookies are stronger together!" Junko Takeuchi, (known for her role voicing Naruto) GingerBrave (Japanese-version).
Here's the line up of Cookie characters alongside their respective English- and Japanese-language actors and influencers:
Adventurer Cookie: Chris Parson and Ryota Ōsaka
Alchemist Cookie: Jeannie Tirado and Mayumi Shintani
Almond Cookie: Ray Chase and Kenjiro Tsuda
Angel Cookie: Erika Ishii and Inori Minase
Avocado Cookie: Courtenay Taylor and Mitsuki Saiga
Beet Cookie: Elysia Rotaru and Risa Kubota
Black Raisin Cookie: Tiana Camacho and Fumiko Orikasa
BlackberryCookie: Michelle Phan and Ayako Kawasumi
Carrot Cookie: Rosanna Pansino and Satomi Arai
Cherry Cookie: Kiera Please and Aoi Yūki
Chili Pepper Cookie: Kimberly Brooks and Mikako Komatsu
Clover Cookie: Lucien Dodge and Nobunaga Shimazaki
Cream Puff Cookie: Cassandra Lee Morris and Shizuka Furuya
Custard Cookie: Jaimie Kelton and Misaki Kuno
Dark Cacao Cookie: Patric Seitz and Yasunori Mazutani
Dark Choco Cookie: Isaac Robinson Smith and Junichi Suwabe
Dark Enchantress Cookie: Patty McCormack and Romi Park
Devil Cookie: Aleks Le and Chika Sakamoto
Espresso Cookie: Zach Aguilar and Wataru Komada
Fig Cookie: Giselle Fernandez and Aki Toyosaki
Fire Spirit Cookie: Austin Lee Matthews and Tomokazu Sugita
GingerBrave Cookie: Jeremy Shada and Junko Takeuchi
Golden Cheese Cookie: Pilar Uribe and Takako Honda
Gumball Cookie: Caylus and Azusa Tadokoro
Herb Cookie: Khoi Dao and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Hollyberry Cookie: Elizabeth Maxwell and Nana Mizuki
Knight Cookie: Daniel Amerman and Kensho Ono
Kumiho Cookie: Kimlinh Tran and Ayane Sakura
Latte Cookie: Vivian Lamolli and Akari Kitō
Licorice Cookie: Cameron Bowen and Hiroshi Kamiya
Lilac Cookie: Bezhad Dabu and Tetsuya Kakihara
Madeleine Cookie:Yong Yea and Jun Fukuyama
Mango Cookie: Christian Banas and Tomoyo Kurosawa
Milk Cookie: Daman Mills and Kaito Ishikawa
Millennial Tree Cookie: Keith Silverstein and Shin-ichiro Miki
Mint Choco Cookie: Zeno Robinson and Nobuhiko Okamoto
Moonlight Cookie: GK Bowes and Yui Ishikawa
Muscle Cookie: OJ Gaming and Tetsu Inada
Ninja Cookie: Stephen Fu and Takehiko Koyasu
Onion Cookie: Lilypichu and Tomoyo Chujo
Pancake Cookie: InquisitorMaster and Ikue Ōtani
Parfait Cookie: LeeandLie and Aimi Terakawa
Pastry Cookie: Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Aoi Koga
Poison Mushroom Cookie: A.J. Beckles and Sachika Misawa
Pomegranate Cookie: Victoria Grace and Kaori Nazuka
Princess Cookie: Eden Riegel and Ari Ozawa
Pure Vanilla Cookie: Yuri Lowenthal and Maaya Uchida
Purple Yam Cookie: Sean Chiplock and Shunsuke Makeuchi
Raspberry Cookie: Christina Kirkman and Maria Naganawa
Red Velvet Cookie: Max Mittleman and Toshihiko Seki
Rye Cookie: Amber Lee Connors and Ami Koshimizu
Sea Fairy Cookie: Laura Post and Akiko Yazima
Snow Sugar Cookie: Analesa Fisher and Akane Fujita
Sorbet Shark Cookie: Arianna Ratner and Satomi Ishihara
Sparkling Cookie: Xander Mobus and Shōya Chiba
Squid Ink Cookie: Courtney Lin and Kei Shindō
Strawberry Cookie: Anaries Quinones and Rie Kugimiya
Strawberry Crepe Cookie: Valeria Rodriguez and Rina Hidaka
Tiger Lily Cookie: Stephanie Sheh and Mariya Ise
Vampire Cookie: Jason Kaye and Toshiki Masuda
Werewolf Cookie: Desmond Chiam and Yūsuke Kobayashi
White Lily Cookie: Erica Mendez and Marina Inoue
Wind Archer Cookie: Kellen Goff and Toshiyuki Toyonaga
Wizard Cookie: Kyle McCarley and Miyuki Sawashiro
About Cookie Run: Kingdom
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile base-building RPG that brings a diverse crew of over 54 unique Cookie Run characters on delicious adventures. Led by a fearless leader, GingerBrave, these tough cookies explore over 250 story levels where they build tasty strongholds, fight for the Kingdom, and uncover secrets of the past.
More details on the game are at: cookierun-kingdom.com. Visit us on our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Devsisters
Devsisters is the creator of classic running games, including OvenBreak (2009), Cookie Run: OvenBreak (2016), and Cookie Run: Kingdom (2021); which have reached over 150 million total downloads. The flagship game, Cookie Run, has historically ranked #1 in Free Games in the Apple App Store of 13 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, and continues to grow in popularity.
Based in Seoul, South Korea, Devsisters has offices in Japan, Taiwan, and San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.devsisters.com.
