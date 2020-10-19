JetSynthesys acquires 100% of Nautilus Mobile to become the #1 cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 Mn+ downloads and 10 Mn+ monthly active users

- Nautilus Mobile is known for the widely popular, award-winning Real Cricket(TM) franchise - The acquisition combines both the players' prowess in offering authentic cricket action and real time competitions, and puts JetSynthesys at the helm of the largest and most loved skill-based cricket gamer community in the world