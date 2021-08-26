DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewels, the author of The Making of a Woman, will be making her grand book debut with an exclusive live online launch party for registered guests on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1 PM CDT.
Recounted by Marlayna Glynn with an unflinchingly honest voice as real as the flawed people who populated Jewels' world, The Making of a Woman is an unexpected memoir exploring the path less traveled. Childhood abuse and trauma powered an alcoholism that would nearly defeat Jewels. Yet Jewels' assures us that even when we lose those things that give shape to our soul—belonging, the need for touch, and safety in our own home—we can go on to devise a new way of being that surpasses our childhood haunts.
"I'm thrilled to learn that my story is resonating with so many others," said Jewels. "And I look forward to meeting my readers during the launch party."
Hosted by Media Stream, the exclusive VIP event will be held at The Henry in Dallas, Texas, and will premiere an exclusive 20-minute interview with Jewels as she dives into her past and discusses the different issues she addresses in the book such as alcoholism, abuse, and the road to recovery. The first part of the event will be broadcasted live to registered attendees from 1 PM to 1:30 PM CDT. After which, the live venue event will continue at The Henry with an author's event for a book signing, meet and greet, and photo opportunities. The private in-person event will be limited to media outlets and personal supporters of Jewels.
"We have really gone all out to make this online and live hybrid event special for everyone," said Charn Pennewaert, CEO and Founder of Media Stream Marketing. "It's been such a joy working with Jewels and I can't wait for others to meet her and learn about her inspiring story."
The online live event will be broadcasted on Zoom through Eventbrite to all registered attendees through Jewels' website. Registrants will receive a promo code to gain free access to the Jewels VIP Launch party. Registered guests who have preordered the book on Amazon and provide proof of purchase by September 20, 2021 will be entered to win a $300 Amazon Gift Card, VIP gift packages, and more.
In addition, Jewels is offering interested parties the opportunity to sponsor the event by selecting from three available packages as listed on her website. Sponsorship packages will include mentions in social media channels, press releases, newsletters, as well as a feature on the launch party banner. A special thanks to Birthright Books, LLC, who is one of our top sponsors for the launch party.
About Jewels
Jewels is an author, speaker, and bodybuilder. After enduring an abusive childhood, Jewels decided to use her earlier trauma to enter recovery, sexually liberate herself, and enter the competitive world of bodybuilding. Jewels hopes to inspire others to push forward no matter the challenges. She's looking forward to competing this year in the NPC Figure Division at age 49 as an amateur bodybuilder competing for her (IFBB) pro card.
Jewels has had the honor of being a guest speaker on Keys and Anklets, a podcast focused on separating facts from fiction within often widely misunderstood lifestyles, the Pillow Talk with Venus crowd cast, another podcast that focuses on female-led relationships, and a documentary of alternate lifestyles broadcasted in the UK. In addition, Jewels was recently featured on the Rex Andrew Show, Ethical Change Agency Podcast, Sexy Lifestyle, ClitTalk, and Kink in the Chain Podcast to name a few. Click here to browse her full list of podcast guest appearances.
