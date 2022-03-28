The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte is kicking off its new initiative, Outshine Hate: Together Against Antisemitism, at a community event on Thursday, April 7th featuring ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt as the keynote speaker. Outshine Hate will educate, strengthen, and unite the local community to combat antisemitism and anti-Israel hate amid recent spikes in antisemitic incidents across the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to an increase in antisemitism in Charlotte and nationwide, The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte is launching Outshine Hate: Together Against Antisemitism, an initiative created to educate, strengthen, and unite the local community to put an end to antisemitism and anti-Israel hate.
The two-year initiative will be officially kicked-off at a community-wide event at Temple Israel on Thursday, April 7th at 7pm featuring ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt as the keynote speaker. Greenblatt will discuss his new book, "It Could Happen Here: Why America is Tipping from Hate to the Unthinkable- and How We Can Stop It."
"Antisemitism did not end with the Holocaust – it's still prevalent today, as demonstrated through the antisemitic hostage crisis in Colleyville and the recent distribution of antisemitic fliers in Greensboro and across the country," said Sue Worrel, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte. "And Charlotte is not immune to antisemitism. More than 15 antisemitic incidents were reported directly to the Federation last year, many of which took place on social media and in our local schools."
"We invite the community to show their solidarity and join us in our effort to outshine hate by attending this launch event on April 7th," Worrel continued. "We all have a responsibility to act now to combat this uptick in antisemitism and anti-Israel hate happening in our own backyard."
Together with their partner agencies and community institutions, Federation seeks to address the unmet need in the Charlotte Jewish community to identify, respond to, and confront antisemitism, anti-Israel bias, and the delegitimization of Israel. To fill in these gaps, Outshine Hate will push forward educational programming and training based on five core areas of focus: Institutional and Communal Change, Educator Training and Professional Development, Community Education, Security, and Travel and Exchanges.
"Outshine Hate will be a community-wide effort to ensure that we deliver relevant programming, especially as we look to engage key audiences like educators, school boards, and the next generation," added Worrel. "Everyone in the Jewish community has a right to feel safe, and we want to ensure that we have the resources and support readily available to empower people to be proud of their Jewish identities."
About the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte
The mission of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte is to raise and distribute funds to support and enrich the lives of Jews locally, nationally, in Israel and worldwide. Through education and community building, the Federation's mission ensures that Jewish values, goals, traditions and connections are preserved for current and future generations. For more information, visit jewishcharlotte.org.
Media Contact
Adina Pollak, The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, 202-839-3527, adina@redbanyan.com
SOURCE The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte