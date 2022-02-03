DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than a century, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas has united and served the Greater Dallas Jewish community. Through the decades, the Federation has expanded into family, community, and philanthropic services that enhance Jewish life and strengthen society by fulfilling its mission of caring for Jews in need in the Dallas area, Israel, and around the world.
"When searching for a new CEO, we wanted someone with passion and vision who embraces Jewish life and who would lead us into a new era that builds and engages the region's growing Jewish community," said Bill Finkelstein, Board Chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. "We wanted someone who would be a champion for the process we have been going through as a community to take it to the next level in meeting the growing needs in our area. Igor Alterman's experience in uniting people and inspiring action is a foundational component for the path we continue to carve for the Jewish community. We welcome him as our new CEO and look forward to a bright future."
For the past seven years, Igor has served as the CEO of University of Miami Hillel: The Braman Miller Center for Jewish Life which is part of the largest Jewish college and university campus organization in the world. In this role, Igor became known for his entrepreneurial approach to organizational growth, leadership, and resource development.
"I am honored to help lead the Federation into its next chapter as the guiding agency for Jewish life in the metro Dallas area," said Igor Alterman, newly-appointed CEO for The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. "Who we are as a people is best shown by how we serve one another and our community. In this age, we have unprecedented opportunities to unite people and make an impact for the good of our society."
"Igor has a passion for Jewish life and making the world a better place through communal service," said A. J. Rosmarin, Immediate Past Board Chair and Chair of the Search Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. "He is a good listener who is exceptional at engaging and uniting people. He embraces the vision for where the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas wants to go and has the leadership skills, self-confidence, and self-awareness to get us there. His leadership style is exactly what we need to expand our Federation and enhance the quality of Jewish life in Dallas."
For the last decade, Igor has worked for the Hillel movement and was involved as a volunteer in Russia and Israel. Prior to joining the University of Miami Hillel, Igor held positions at Cornell and Ithaca College. He earned two master's degrees from Hebrew Union College, is a Wexner Fellow, and member of the Schusterman ROI community. Igor, his wife, Olga, and their two children are excited to join the Dallas Jewish community and we welcome them.
While he does not start until June 1st, Igor is excited to hear from the community and can be reached at ialterman@jewishdallas.org. Ellen Chernack has been serving as Interim Professional Executive responsible for the day-to-day management of the professional staff since last fall and will remain in the position through Igor's arrival.
ABOUT THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF GREATER DALLAS
Founded in 1911, The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas is the central coordinating fundraising agency for the Dallas Jewish community. It is the one place where philanthropy, volunteerism and shared commitment come together to make a difference in the community and the world. From hometown to homeland, Federation brings life-saving and life-sustaining care to Jews in need in Dallas and overseas. Whether caring for people in need or nurturing and sustaining Jewish identity for future generations, this is where our community comes together as one; where we, as a community, develop innovative responses to critical, often life-threatening issues; where anyone who needs help can get it; where an energized Jewish community grows and celebrates; and where everyone, including you, can make a difference right now. For more information, visit http://www.JEWISHDALLAS.ORG.
