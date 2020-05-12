BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One-Hour Scripted, Historical Drama, Limited Series TV Show
"Boycott" is a one-hour scripted, dramatic, historical-fiction, limited-series, tv show written by Jeff Mustard, a multiple award-winning writer/producer/director. Inspired by the real-life events of the 1902 Kosher Beef Boycott protests, thousands of women "rioted and rallied" throughout NYC Lower East Side due to a planned increase in the cost of beef. Mustard leveraged the extraordinary highlights of the "rallies, protests, arrests, and public outrage" (both pro and con) of this event, as the scaffolding upon which he created the series.
Project Intro / Overview: T.V. Series / Musical Stage Play
The show, and its multiple award-winning tv industry pilot script, features co-female-leads, braided with a full, mainly female ensemble cast, engaging fictional storylines, and a host of emotionally resonant character arcs. The six one-hour episodes are crafted, and envisioned, as a prestige, four-quadrant, television series ideal for network, cable, or streaming platforms.
The "Boycott" Story
In NYC, 1902, two unremarkable women take on one of the nation's most powerful business monopolies - the Meat Trust - a/k/a The Cattle Barons, during the last breaths of the Gilded Era, with results no one could have imagined - and in the process, change the course of U.S. history. The series is being launched now, according to Mustard, to coincide with and honor the Anniversary of the actual boycott, which is May 15th, representing the 118th Anniversary of this U.S. altering event.
The "Boycott" - Backstory
Mustard discovered the little-known 1902 Kosher Meat Boycott story more than three years ago and has since worked on creating the tv series. Then, in early 2019, Mustard, "had a late-night epiphany." He decided the series would make a great stage play musical - a hip-hop-style show, "Hamilton-Esque," he says. "The show takes place in a fascinating period," says Mustard, "who doesn't love New York City Lower East Side in 1900?!" With this in mind, Mustard spent the majority of 2019 writing lyrics and producing 60 plus minutes of music.
