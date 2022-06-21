Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute - JSLI - ordains 22nd class. The class of eight new Rabbis hail from all over North America including Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, and New York. Two of the students attend from around the world - one from the UK and another from Japan.
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute- JSLI - ordains its 22nd class of Rabbis. This past weekend the class of eight students met for a moving and intimate ordination/shabbaton experience. They shared dreams, hopes and concerns about the future and presented their research papers to one another and the Bet Din. Friends and family were able to attend and the online experience made it possible to gather together from all corners of the globe.
The group of new Rabbis hail from all over North America including Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, Hawaii and New York. Two of the students attend from around the world - one from the UK and another from Japan. Three of the students are working cantors who chose to broaden their skills in order to better serve their congregants.
Most JSLI students are fulfilling a life long dream and JSLI prides itself on making study for Jewish clergy relevant and accessible. JSLI focuses on training Rabbis in the practical issues that face the Rabbinate. The intention is to serve the unaffiliated, interfaith and disenfranchised Jews of today. Each student brings their own unique perspective and life experience to the school which adds to the richness of the program and students remain connected to each other and others in the school long after graduation.
Rabbi Steve Blane developed the school to train people who wanted to be Jewish clergy but unable to attend a 5 year program. The school has always been online, even before COVID, which has allowed more accessible opportunities for learning.
ABOUT JSLI AND SIM SHALOM
Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane leads accessible and short Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST led by Rabbis and students of this online community.
Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.
Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit https://simshalom.com or call 201-338-0165.
