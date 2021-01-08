On January 15th, critically acclaimed alternative rock band Jimmy Eat World will launch their Phoenix Sessions, a global stream performance series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents. The band will come together for one-of-a-kind performances of three “chapters” in their storied career. Beginning January 15th with a performance of their 10th studio album Surviving (Chapter X), followed by Futures Futures (Chapter V) on January 29th and Clarity (Chapter III) on February 12th.