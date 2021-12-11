NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Warren, Somerset and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Carbon, Monroe, Northampton and Lehigh. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stronger winds will be possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms that may develop this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&