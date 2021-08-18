PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, a century-old, spectacularly restored, state-of-the-art music venue, announced today all of their "first round of shows" are now on sale. These shows can be found on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website and feature multiple GRAMMY® Award Winning Artists and an extensive list of Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominees, including such household names as:
- 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee and Multi-Instrumentalist JOEY DEFRANCESCO who is performing on September 30;
- 7x- GRAMMY® Award Winning Jazz Bassist CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE who is performing on October 1 and 2;
- GRAMMY® Award Winning Producer and Vocalist STEVE TYRELL who is performing on October 7;
- GRAMMY® Award Winning and Master Harmonica Player CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE playing with Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominee and Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist ELVIN BISHOP on October 13;
- 2x-GRAMMY® Award Winning and Blues Hall of Fame Singer MAVIS STAPLES who is performing on October 23;
- NEA Jazz Master and Master Saxophonist CHARLES LLOYD playing with 6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Pianist GERALD CLAYTON and Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer ERIC HARLAND on October 29, 30, and 31;
- 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer NATE SMITH who is performing on November 5; and
- BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET which includes two sons of the famous Dave Brubeck - both of which have GRAMMY® Award Nominations - and who are performing on December 10.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club opens Thursday September 30 and will offer its guests a visually breathtaking environment featuring leading-edge acoustical design and state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club will also feature a memorable southern-inspired culinary experience paired with an impressive wine and cocktail list and - most importantly - inspired and highly talented jazz and blues musicians who are excited to perform at a club engineered to deliver the "ultimate sensory experience."
"The Labrie Group has built a venue that jazz and blues musicians will love because few jazz and blues clubs in the world have the quality of production, sound and lighting technologies we have at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's. "The Labrie Group made stellar acoustical design and engineering a top priority in the beautiful historic restoration of the 1905 YMCA building at 135 Congress Street. This makes Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club the best possible live music venue for fans of jazz and blues music - and for the talented jazz and blues musicians who play here."
Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for more show information. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club "second round of show announcements" will go out this week so don't forget to sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more!
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment designed to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
