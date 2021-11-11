PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY Award Nominated Vocalist JANE MONHEIT on November 18 at 7:30 P.M. Over the last 20 years, 2x-GRAMMY Nominated Singer & Songwriter Jane Moheit has been one of jazz music's great singers. From the start of her career, Monheit's voice has been compared to Ella Fitzgerald's incandescent instrument, both possessed of an effortless melodicism, expert timing, and a gift for flawless diction.
Jane Monheit was just 22 when she released her debut album 'Never Never Land'. The singer had been highly touted out of college, finishing runner-up in the prestigious "Thelonious Monk Vocal Jazz Competition" in 1998. Over the ensuing nearly twenty years, Monheit has solidified her status as an impeccable interpreter of the Great American Songbook, combining her love for traditional straight-ahead jazz and the more cinematic songs from theatre and stage. A vocalist with remarkable virtuosity and innate interpretative skills, Jane Monheit puts her own unique touch on jazz standards and any song she sings.
- Stephen Holden of THE NEW YORK TIMES says Jane Monheit is blessed with "a voice of phenomenal beauty."
- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE raved about Jane Monheit stating, "On her latest album, 'Come What May', Monheit continues to dazzle, delivering a program chockfull of standards, such as "Lush Life", "Let's Face The Music And Dance" and Jobin's "Samba Do Aviao"...on the latter tune ("The Nearness of You"), the combination of Monheit's emotive, wordless flights and Wayne Haun's lush orchestral arrangement is positively intoxicating."
"We feel Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is the perfect environment to showcase Jane's beautiful voice and magnificent singing," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Our audience is excited to watch and listen to Jane Monheit at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. They will have a very memorable and one-of-a-kind experience with her on November 17."
Tickets for JANE MONHEIT at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club on Thursday November 18 at 7:30 P.M. are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Jane Monheit Event on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a comprehensive list of Jazz and Blues musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's complete 2021 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club