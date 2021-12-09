PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner, Blues Hall of Famer & 14x-Blues Music Award-Winner BOBBY RUSH on Saturday December 18 at 7:30 P.M. Bobby Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has more than 400 recordings, 75 career releases, and now 27 studio albums to his name. Additionally, Bobby Rush has over 50 Blues Music Award Nominations over the course of his storied career.
Bobby Rush, with the release of his 2020 album 'Rawer Than Raw', an all-acoustic effort that pays tribute to the rich blues history of Mississippi, has cemented his reputation as one of the preeminent bluesmen in the world, one of the last living links to the music's glorious past, and an inspiration for its future stars. The album won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Traditional Blues Album", his second GRAMMY® Award and sixth nomination.
In the new millennium, Bobby Rush made a late-career grab for mainstream recognition. He earned his first GRAMMY® Award Nomination for his 2000 album 'Hoochie Man'. He was nominated in 2014 for 'Down in Louisiana' and again in 2015 for 'Decisions'. In 2017, Rush earned his first GRAMMY® Award Win for his 25th studio album, 'Porcupine Meat', with guest artists Dave Alvin, Joe Bonamassa, Vasti Jackson, and Keb' Mo'. That same year Rush accomplished the rare feat of winning two Blues Music Awards for different albums: "Album of the Year" for 'Porcupine Meat' and "Historical Album of the Year" for 'Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History of Bobby Rush'.
Bobby Rush is still going strong in 2021 as he continues to provide his fans legendary live performances.
"We are honored to have legendary blues artist Bobby Rush perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. Bobby is one of the most acclaimed and esteemed living blues musicians and we look forward to welcoming him to Jimmy's with a fully sold out house. We have an enthusiastic audience excited to see him at Jimmy's!" said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club.
Tickets for BOBBY RUSH at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club on Saturday December 18 are SOLD OUT.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
