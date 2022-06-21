3x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitar Legend ERIC GALES and his Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday August 21 at 7:30 P.M. Eric Gales joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ERIC GALES, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitar Legend ERIC GALES on Sunday August 21 at 7:30 P.M.
Eric Gales, the 3x-Blues Music Award-Winner, is a blues firebrand. Over 30 years & 18 albums, his passion for the music and his boundless desire to keep it vital has never waned, even when his own light dimmed due to his substance struggles. Throughout it all, he continued to reinvigorate the art form with personal revelation in his lyrics and bold stylistic twists in his guitar playing and songwriting.
- "Eric Gales is the emotive explosive genius of modern Blues guitar," raves BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE.
- "Eric Gales Injects Modern Blues with Rock and Funk on 'Crown'...you can't help but groove to it," states GLIDE MAGAZINE.
- "Eric Gales, heralded as one of the greatest blues and rock guitarists of his generation...His brilliant, spectacular playing has garnered the respect of generations of guitar fans as well as peers like Eric Johnson, Joe Bonamassa, Dave Navarro, Gary Clark Jr. and Zakk Wylde, as well as his own heroes, such as Carlos Santana..." claims GUITAR WORLD.
Eric Gales has been Nominated 3 times for "Blues Rock Artist of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards having won the award in 2019 & 2020. Gales was recently Nominated twice at the 2022 Blues Music Awards for "Blues Guitar Player of the Year" and the "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year" which is the most coveted and prestigious award given every year to the standout musician and live performer in Blues Music. Gales won the award for "Blues Guitar Player of the Year."
"Eric Gales is an amazing talent. He will deliver an awesome night of Blues Rock Music at Jimmy's on August 21," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Eric is considered one of the best guitarist in the world and we are very excited to have him take the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!"
Tickets for 3x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitar Legend ERIC GALES and his Band at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday August 21 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Eric Gales Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
