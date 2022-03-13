PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Clarinetist & Bandleader ANAT COHEN and her new band Quartetinho on Friday March 18 at 7 P.M. Anat Cohen is widely considered the best Clarinetist in the world today. She was voted "Clarinetist of the Year" for 13 years in a row by the Jazz Journalist Association as well as #1 Clarinet in the Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll for 11 years in a row.
- "Memo to jazz producers and promoters across the world: If you want your jazz festival to be festive, have Anat Cohen open it," raves THE WASHINGTON POST.
- "What's not to love about a young clarinetist and saxophonist who plays everything we love 'modern jazz, world music, hot New Orleans style jazz' and does it all brilliantly?" says THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.
- "Ms. Cohen on the clarinet was a revelation... she took my breath away," claimed a NEW YORK TIMES reviewer.
- "This is the kind of music "warm, human, diverse and irresistible" that will not only bring the clarinet back into favor, but jazz itself," states THE SEATTLE TIMES.
Anat Cohen's new group Quartetinho was birthed from her GRAMMY® Nominated Tentet, in which each musician is also a member. The the members of Quartetinho hail from Israel, the US, and Brazil, and explore a myriad of musical influences, acoustic and electronic sounds. Quartetinho features Anat Cohen (Clarinet & Bass Clarinet), Vitor Gonçalves (Accordion & Piano), Tal Mashiach (Bass & 7-String Guitar), and James Shipp (Percussion, Vibraphone, & Electronics).
"We look forward to welcoming Anat Cohen and her new group Quartetinho to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday March 18. Anat and her group are all outstanding musicians and we are excited for a great night of excellent jazz music," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Anat Cohen is considered by most critics as the best clarinetist in the world today - perhaps of all-time - and we are thrilled jazz enthusiasts have the opportunity to see her perform live at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!"
Tickets for 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Clarinetist & Bandleader ANAT COHEN and Quartetinho on Friday March 18 at 7 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website as well as on Ticketmaster.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
