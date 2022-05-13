3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 14x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Blues Hall of Famer TAJ MAHAL will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday July 23 at 7:30 P.M. Taj Mahal joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for Taj Mahal as well as the current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
Taj Mahal is a towering musical figure -- a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their magnificent scope to the world. Quantifying the 77-year-old's significance is impossible, but people try anyway.
If anyone knows where to find the blues, it's Taj. A brilliant artist with a musicologist's mind, he has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill. Then, as he traced origins to the American South, the Caribbean, Africa, and elsewhere, he created entirely new sounds, over and over again.
As a result, he's not only a god to rock-and-roll icons such as Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, but also a hero to ambitious artists toiling in obscurity who are determined to combine sounds that have heretofore been ostracized from one another. No one is as simultaneously traditional and avant-garde.
A 2017 GRAMMY® Award Win for 'TajMo', Taj's collaboration with Keb' Mo', brought his GRAMMY® tally to 3 Wins and 14 Nominations, and underscored his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut.
"We are honored to have Blues Legend Taj Mahal grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We look forward to Taj Mahal bringing his incredible dedication and passion for the blues to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's stage for everyone to see, hear and experience!"
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
