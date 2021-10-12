PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club announces Legendary Blues Artist & 4x-Blues Music Award-Winner Walter Trout will perform Sunday, November 7 at 7:30 P.M. Walter Trout has been nothing short of prolific over the course of his seven decades on this Earth. Trout, considered a contemporary blues master, is set to release his 29th solo album over a career that has spanned the globe, delivered considerably notoriety, and established him as one of the great purveyors of the blues and blues rock.
Reviews of Walter Trout's 2020 Album - "Ordinary Madness" included the following:
- AMERICAN SONGWRITER stated, "Ordinary Madness is a career-defining, 11-song tour-de-force..."
- GUITARIST MAGAZINE declared, "An object lesson in fiery blues guitar and well worth a visit."
Other musicians had this to say about Walter Trout:
- JOE BONAMASSA said, "If it wasn't for Walter Trout and Gary Moore, you never would have heard of Joe Bonamassa..."
- JOHN MAYAL called Trout, "One of the most talented rock and blues players on the world's stage."
"Walter Trout is one of the best blues musicians in the world today - he is brilliant - and we are thrilled he will be performing at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in November," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Our vision is to establish Jimmy's as a premier venue for blues music in the North East and securing Blues Artists like Walter Trout - who are accomplished, unique, and extremely passionate about their music - help us move towards this goal. Thank you Walter!"
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
