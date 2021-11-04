PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & Legendary Jazz Guitarist STANLEY JORDAN with his Trio on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 P.M. Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works—solo or with a group—Jordan can always be counted on to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected. To date, Jordan has performed in over 60 countries on 6 continents.
Stanley Jordan came to prominence with the release of his 1985 album 'Magic Touch', a revolutionary project that placed him at the forefront of re-launching legendary Blue Note Records into a contemporary entity in jazz and beyond. The 'Magic Touch' album also established the then-twenty-something Jordan as among the most distinctive and refreshing new voices of the electric guitar. The album became a gold-seller (over 500,000 sold in the U.S. alone) - outstanding for any jazz or instrumental CD.
- THE LOS ANGELES TIMES said this about a Stanley Jordan performance, "The hour-and-one-half set was a virtuosic tour de force, as Jordan's sets so often are." Furthermore, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES Jazz Critic Leonard Feather wrote, "Genius is a word often tossed around in musical circles, but it has been rightfully applied to Stanley Jordan."
"We are so happy Stanley is coming to play at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. Stanley Jordan is an exceptional musician, artist and individual," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We appreciate Stanley's willingness to showcase his true guitar artistry at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday, November 6. Our audience will enjoy a magical and memorable evening!"
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
