PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY Award Nominated & 11x-Blues Music Award-Winning Pianist, Songwriter and Vocalist MARCIA BALL on Wednesday February 23 at 7:30 P.M. Marcia Ball's Blues Music Award wins include being a 7x-"Instrumentalist - Piano" Award-Winner; a 2x-"Contemporary Blues Female Artist" Award-Winner; as well as a "Blues Album of the Year" and "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" Award-Winner. Ball also has over 40 Blues Music Award Nominations during her long and storied career.
Marcia Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse party every time she takes the stage. Born in Orange, Texas and raised in Vinton, Louisiana, her deep Acadian heritage and a lifetime of absorbing Gulf Coast rhythm and blues is evident in her original songs and the classics she chooses to cover. This has made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. With each new release, her reputation as a profoundly soulful singer, a boundlessly talented pianist and a courageous, inventive songwriter continues to grow. Her love of the road has led to years of soul-satisfying performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs.
- "Rollicking, playful, good-time blues and intimate, reflective balladry…her songs ring with emotional depth," raves ROLLING STONE.
- "A welcome ray of sunshine…Ball is a killer pianist, a great singer and songwriter. Potent blues, sweet zydeco, soulful, fast and furious Texas boogie…heartfelt, powerful and righteous," says BILLBOARD.
- "Marcia Ball plays two-fisted New Orleans barrelhouse piano and sings in a husky, knowing voice about all the trouble men and women can get into on the way to a good time," remarks THE NEW YORK TIMES.
"Marcia Ball is a blues legend and we are thrilled she is coming to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," stated Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We don't see how you can be a legitimate blues club without having legendary blues icon Marcia Ball take the stage at some point in time - so we are happy she is coming to Jimmy's this month!"
Tickets for 5x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 11x-Blues Music Award-Winning Pianist and Vocalist MARCIA BALL on Wednesday February 23 at 7:30 P.M. can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows already includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 24 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 20 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 300+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
