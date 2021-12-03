PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 5x-GRAMMY® Award-Winners & 10x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA on December 2 & 3 at 7:30 P.M. Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st century.
Since the original members first sang together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s (including Jimmy Carter, who leads the group today), the band has persevered through seven decades to become one of the most recognized and decorated roots music groups in the world. Touring throughout the South during the Jim Crow era of the 1940's and 1950's, the Blind Boys flourished thanks to their unique sound, which blended the close harmonies of the early jubilee gospel with more fervent improvisations of hard gospel.
- ROLLING STONE calls them, "Gospel Titans."
- THE NEW YORKER called them, "Legendary."
- THE NEW YORK TIMES said that they "came to epitomize what is known as jubilee singing, a livelier breed of gospel music," adding that "they made it zestier still by adding jazz and blues idioms and turning up the volume..."
"We are honored to have the Blind Boys of Alabama at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for two special performances," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "The Blind Boys of Alabama have obtained the highest level of achievement in their careers and created music which has touched the lives of people all over the world. We are grateful to have them at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club."
Tickets for BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club on Thursday December 2 and Friday December 3 are SOLD OUT.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's complete 2021 Schedule as well as the initial 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club