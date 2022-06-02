6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Trumpeter & Composer Chief CHRISTIAN SCOTT aTunde Adjuah will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday July 8 at 7 P.M. Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for Chief CHRISTIAN SCOTT aTunde Adjuah, as well as the current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
Since 2002, Chief CHRISTIAN SCOTT aTunde Adjuah has released 12 critically acclaimed studio recordings, 3 live albums and one greatest hits collection. According to NPR, Scott "ushers in new era of jazz." In 2017, Scott released 3 albums, collectively titled 'The Centennial Trilogy', that debuted at #1 on iTunes. The trilogy includes "Ruler Rebel", "Diaspora" and "Emancipation Procrastination." Scott released 'Ancestral Recall' in 2019, which features poet laureate Saul Williams. Both 'Emancipation Procrastination' and 'Ancestral Recall' were Nominated for GRAMMY® Awards in the "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" category. 'Axiom', Scott's 2020 release, was Nominated for GRAMMY® Awards in the "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" and for "Best Improvised Jazz Solo" for his performance on Axiom's "Guinevere".
- "Jazz's young style God," claims JAZZ TIMES.
- "'Ancestral Recall,' Mr. Scott's bold new album, is only one link in a long chain of ambitious, broad-minded work...Mr. Scott's career — among the most high profile in jazz today...He is following a path of his own, and so far, it's still breaking new ground," boasts NEW YORK TIMES.
- "Visionary and Composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah Again Transcends Jazz and Genres with 'Ancestral Recall'... There's just so much to feast the ears on..." says GLIDE MAGAZINE.
In 2005, Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah was featured on singer Nnena Freelon's GRAMMY® Award Nominated "Blueprint Of A Lady." Since 2006, he has worked with a number of notable artists, including Prince, Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Donald Harrison, McCoy Tyner, Marcus Miller, Eddie Palmieri, Boney James, Gary Burton, rappers Mos Def (Yasin Bey), Talib Kweli, Jose James, David Benoit, Soulive, Ben Williams and Vic Mensa, as well as heralded poet and musician Saul Williams. Scott is also a two-time Edison Award-Winning musician.
"Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings remarkable energy and beautiful trumpeting to his captivating live performances," raves Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "We are counting down the days until his show!"
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
