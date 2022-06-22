8x-Blues Music Award Nominated, Southern Blues-Rock Guitarist, Vocalist and Songwriter TINSLEY ELLIS will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Friday August 26 at 7:30 P.M. Tinsley Ellis joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for TINSLEY ELLIS, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (PRWEB) June 22, 2022 -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated, Southern Blues-Rock Guitarist, Vocalist & Songwriter TINSLEY ELLIS on Friday August 26 at 7:30 P.M.
Tinsley Ellis has become a bona fide worldwide guitar hero over the las three decades. Armed with his signature molten licks, melodic riffs and rousing, intense solos, Ellis, as his legions of fans will attest, is among the blues world's best-loved, hardest working and most well-travelled statesmen. Ellis has performed in all 50 United States as well as in Canada, Western and Eastern Europe, Australia and South America, earning legions of fans with his guitar virtuosity, passionate vocals and memorable original songs. Ellis has received a Blues Music Award Nomination every year since 2019 - including just recently in 2022 when he was Nominated again for "Blues Rock Artist of the Year."
- "Feral blues guitar...his eloquence dazzles..." raves ROLLING STONE.
- "Ellis unleashes a torrent of dazzling musicianship pitched between the exhilarating volatility of rock and roll and the passion of urban blues," says LOS ANGELES TIMES.
- "…One of the preeminent blues guitar players and musicians out there," states BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE.
"Tinsley Ellis is an extraordinary guitarist and vocalist that you won't want to miss this summer at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!" says Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "
Tickets for 8x-Blues Music Award Nominated, Southern Blues-Rock Guitarist, Vocalist & Songwriter TINSLEY ELLIS on Friday August 26 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Tinsley Ellis Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 35 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club