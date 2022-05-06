Acclaimed Jazz Singer & Songwriter MADELEINE PEYROUX will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday and Thursday May 24 & 26 at 7:30 P.M. Madeleine Peyroux joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for both Madeline Peyroux shows are SOLD OUT, however a current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Just like the 'little sparrow', Madeleine befriended the city's street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic La Vie En Rose, soulfully capturing the tune's romanticism and melancholy.
Born in Athens, Georgia in 1974, Madeleine "grew up in a house filled with music" and from an early age "instinctively realised music's soothing power" but it was her teenage years in the French capital that turned the childhood notion into an all-consuming vocation for life. Young Madeleine moved to Paris with her mother in 1987 following her parents divorce. "To soothe me during the upheaval", she recalls, "I was given a guitar and took to playing in the streets almost immediately."
The curious teenager started skipping school to frequent the city's Latin Quarter where street musicians dwelled, keen to learn about their music and way of life. At 16, the fearless teen joined the Lost Wandering Blues and Jazz Band with whom she toured the streets of Europe, discovering Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday while "voraciously picking up all the songs and all the guitar playing" she could.
The two-year touring adventure set Madeleine on a creative path for life and proved to be a gateway to greater things. In 1991 the band travelled to New York where Madeleine's unique talents were spotted by Atlantic Records' Yves Beauvais. The young singer declined the music executive's initial record deal offer but relented several years later and in 1996 her breakthrough album 'Dreamland' was released.
'Dreamland' cemented Madeleine Peyroux as a 'classic' musical talent that was here to stay, and the soulful singer found herself touring the world, singing with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and opening for Cesaria Evora. Extensive touring took its toll on Madeleine's voice and Jazz's new star failed to complete recording sessions for her second Atlantic record. Unable to "make money without singing", Madeleine made several futile attempts at odd jobs, and soon "went into hibernation."
The new millennium signaled new hope with a return to the Big Apple and a Sony Records deal but the collaboration was short lived. Madeleine was dropped from the label in a move she remembers as casting a "big blow" to her ego. The defiant artist rolled up her sleeves, continued playing on the street, booked herself in New York clubs through local promoters who remembered her Dreamland heyday and began collaborating with William Galison.
Madeleine's never-say-die spirit bore fruit. In 2003 she signed to Rounder Records and embarked on a game-changing, lifelong collaboration with multi-GRAMMY winning producer Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Walter Becker, Herbie Hancock). The prolific partnership has now spanned many years and created universally acclaimed albums, hailed by many as timeless classics.
For the sole original on the 'Careless Love' album, producer Klein and Jesse Harris co-wrote Madeleine's signature tune and many fans' favorite, "Don't Wait Too Long". With sales of half a million copies the album shifted Peyroux from the exclusive Jazz realm into the mainstream arena.
Thirty years after her formative busking days Peyroux is the proud curator of nine beguiling albums and an accomplished performer with sell out worldwide tours under her belt. Her atmospheric version of Serge Gainsborough's La Javanaise was used in the soundtrack of Oscar Winner The Shape of Water and her countless accolades include the coveted "BBC International Artist Of The Year" honor.
Madeleine's thirst for creative exploration is unfading and her willingness to face creative challenges remains as solid now as it was three decades ago. With endearing passion and great curiosity the unstoppable genre-defying virtuoso continues her search for the good and examines life with the treasured William Congreve belief that Music has charms to soothe the savage beast.
"We are excited to have Madeleine Peyroux perform two sold out shows at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Madeleine's 'Carless Love' album is a wonderful jazz album. To give her fans the opportunity to watch and listen to her perform it live - supported by Jimmy's state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies - will make a for a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience!"
