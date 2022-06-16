GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Singer & Bass Guitarist DANIELLE NICOLE and her Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday July 17 at 7:30 P.M. Danielle Nicole joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for DANIELLE NICOLE, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
Danielle Nicole was the founding member, lead singer and bass player of the internationally acclaimed Blues/Rock Band Trampled Under Foot before she stepped out on her own in 2015 with her debut album 'Wolf Den'. In 2018, Nicole returned with her 2nd album entitled 'Cry No More' garnering a 2019 GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" and 2 Blues Music Awards for "Instrumentalist - Bass Player of the Year" and "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year."
Danielle Nicole's "distinctive, inventive bass work" resulted in her becoming the first female to receive a Nomination for a Blues Music Award for "Instrumentalist - Bass Player of the Year" (2014). Nicole won the Blues Music Award for "Instrumentalist - Bass Player of the Year" in 2021 & 2022. She was also Nominated again for "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" in 2022. Band includes BRANDON MILLER on Guitar & Vocals and World-Renowned Drummer GO-GO RAY.
- "Danielle Nicole's vocals lend themselves fully to blues. Her tone is rich, full, warm, raw, and can be likened to the incredible vocals of Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raitt," claims BLUES ROCK REVIEW.
- "I was so blown away...In time, I'm certain she'll be right up there with Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi, and possibly the blues-roots master, Keb' Mo'," says ROCK AND BLUES MUSE.
- "Danielle possesses a magnificent voice...an artist who undoubtedly ranks in the upper tier of blues singers. Highly recommended!" raves BLUES BLAST MAGAZINE.
"We are so excited for a spectacular night of blues rock with the fabulous GRAMMY® Award Nominated Danielle Nicole and her band," says Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club. "Danielle is an incredible bass player who delivers outstanding and passionate vocals during every show. Jimmy's audience has a fantastic night of blues music coming up on July 17th!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Singer & Bass Guitarist DANIELLE NICOLE and her Band on Sunday July 17 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Danielle Nicole Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 37 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 34 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 500+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
