GRAMMY® Award Nominated, 7x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 29x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter JANIVA MAGNESS and her Band will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Sunday June 26 at 7:30 P.M. Janiva Magness joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JANIVA MAGNESS, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominated, 7x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 29x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter JANIVA MAGNESS and her Band on Sunday June 26 at 7:30 P.M.
Janiva Magness has released 15 critically acclaimed albums and was awarded the highly coveted "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year" Award in 2009 at the Blues Music Awards. Magness was only the second woman at the time, following blues giant Koko Taylor, to receive that honor, which was given to her by B.B. King himself and Bonnie Raitt. Magness has been Nominated 12 times for "Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year" - having won the award 5 times - and she has been Nominated 5 times for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year."
- "Magness is a blues star," states USA TODAY.
- "A badass on stage. A strong woman with a beaming smile, charisma for days and a voice that soars. She can hold a huge crowd in the palm of her hand..." raves LA WEEKLY.
- "...one of today's top singers in blues and roots," raves GLIDE MAGAZINE.
On June 24, Janiva Magness releases 'Hard to Kill', the Los Angeles-based musician's first new collection in three years, on her own label Fathead Records.
"GRAMMY® Award Nominee Janiva Magness is an inspiring and soulful singer and songwriter, " said Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, "we are looking forward to one of her powerful live performances at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award Nominated, 7x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 29x-Blues Music Award Nominated Singer & Songwriter JANIVA MAGNESS and her Band on Sunday June 26 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Janiva Magness Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has put their heart and soul into creating a spectacular full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound & lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 1-888-603-5299, email us at events@jimmysoncongress.com, or fill out The Jimmy's Private Event Contact Form.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club