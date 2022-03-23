PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL on Thursday March 31 at 7:30 P.M. Catherine Russell's repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920's through the Present; vital interpretations, bursting with soul and humor. With an off-the-beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing, and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell has joined the ranks of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.
- "A wonderfully charismatic performer with a show stopping voice and an unabashedly old-fashioned repertoire," says THE WASHINGTON POST.
- "Sassy, smart and historically minded, this New York based singer has the jazz world abuzz…" raves THE LOS ANGELES TIMES.
- "The singer's gutsy blues croon - one of the best this side of Bessie Smith - could melt the ice in a bourbon on the rocks," states THE BOSTON GLOBE.
- " ... a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the Garden of Eden," says NPR MUSIC.
In September 2016, Catherine Russell released her 6th solo album, titled 'Harlem On My Mind' and received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Vocal Album". Her 7th album as a leader, 'Alone Together', was released in March 2019 and held the #1 position on the Jazz Week 2019 Year End Chart for national airplay and received her second GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Vocal Album".
"We are thrilled to have Catherine Russell and her band grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Catherine is a brilliant performer with multiple GRAMMY® Nominations for "Best Jazz Vocal Album" so we are certain the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club audience is in for an outstanding evening of jazz music!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winner & Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL on Thursday March 31 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Website and on Ticketmaster.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
