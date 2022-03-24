GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 16x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitar Legend LEE RITENOUR will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday April 2 at 7:30 P.M. Lee Ritenour joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 29 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 24 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 375+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for Lee Ritenour are SOLD OUT, however a current list of 2022 shows can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 16x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitar Legend LEE RITENOUR on Saturday April 2 at 7:30 P.M. For guitarist Lee Ritenour, there aren't many 'firsts' left to achieve. During his dazzling five-decade career, the fabled LA guitarist has taken his music to the outer limits, alighting on every genre and occupying every position in the rock 'n' roll firmament. He's been an enfant terrible of '70s fusion, a crossover star of the '80s pop chart, an honorary exponent of Brazilian jazz, and the fingers behind '90s supergroup, Fourplay.
Ritenour's accolades include: 45 albums, GRAMMY® Award-Winner, 16 GRAMMY® Award Nominations, Alumnus of the year at USC, Los Angeles' Jazz Society Honoree (2019), plus thousands of sessions with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Pink Floyd, BB King, Tony Bennett, among others. Ritenour's GRAMMY® Nominations include 4x-"Best Contemporary Jazz Performance", 2x-"Best Jazz Fusion Performance", 2x-"Best Instrumental Composition", 2x-"Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals", 2x-"Best Pop Instrumental Performance", "Best Jazz Instrumental Solo", "Best Classical Crossover Album" and "Best Jazz Instrumental Performance."
"GRAMMY® Award-Winning Guitarist Lee Ritenour has shown excellence with his guitar in a multitude of music genres and we cannot wait for him to grace the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Our new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies make Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club the perfect environment for Lee Ritenour to showcase his impressive guitar skills."
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 16x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitarist LEE RITENOUR on Saturday April 2 at 7:30 P.M. are SOLD OUT.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 29 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 24 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 375+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club