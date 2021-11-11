PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Blues Guitarist & Songwriter PAUL NELSON on Friday, November 12 at 7:30 P.M. Paul Nelson is recognized as one of today's modern contemporary guitarists, songwriters, and sought after record producers.
Paul Nelson not only has the distinction of being the hand picked fellow guitarist to the legendary blues rock icon Johnny Winter in the 2000's, but he has toured the world over performing or recording along side an endless who's who of top artists - from Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Paul McCartney, Ben Harper, Robben Ford and Joe Bonamassa to Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Susan Tedeschi, and Dr. John, among others. When talking about Paul, Buddy Guy said, "He's a great guitar player..." and Warren Haynes also declared, "Great Guitarist."
Paul Nelson received a GRAMMY® Award for his work performing on and producing Johnny Winter's 'Step Back' album which won "Best Blues Album of the Year" and added to Paul's list of GRAMMY® Award Nominations. This album also won the Blues Music Award for "Best Blues Rock Album of the Year" and reached #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts.
"We are very excited to have Paul Nelson and his band perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, " said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Paul's show is already sold out to an enthusiastic audience waiting see his legendary guitar playing. We know Paul and his band will put on a fantastic show at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club."
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
