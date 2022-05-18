Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Funk, R&B, Soul Artist JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN on Friday June 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen join Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning Funk, R&B, Soul Artist JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN on Friday June 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. The accomplished multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter Jon Cleary has released nine albums to date, including 'GoGo Juice' in 2018 which won the GRAMMY® Award for "Best Regional Roots Music Album."
- "Cleary can be an absolute monster on his own, but Cleary's full combo R&B is as broad, deep and roiling as the Mississippi river, the combined swinging product of local keyboard tradition, Cleary's vocal-songwriting flair for moody Seventies soul and the spunky-meters roll of his Gentlemen," raves ROLLING STONE.
- "Jon Cleary's albums are chock full of indisputable funk steeped in New Orleans tradition, fine musicianship and stylized songwriting but the real mojo is in seeing him and his Absolute Monster Gentlemen live… if there's a Venn diagram with circles for funk, soul, blues, gospel, jazz and well, just about anything with the power to get you out of your chair or move your soul, the zone of their is where Cleary resides," states ALL ABOUT JAZZ.
Cleary's ever-elevating profile has resulted in global touring work in the iconic bands of Taj Mahal, John Scofield, Dr. John, and Bonnie Raitt (with whom he accompanied on keyboard for over a decade).
Cleary has led his own group, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, for over two decades now. Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen pay homage to the classic Crescent City keyboard repertoire created by such icons as Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Dr. John, and James Booker - while also incorporating other diverse influences such as '70s soul and R&B, gospel music, funk, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Cuban rhythms, and much more. Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen consist of Jon Cleary (Keyboard/Vocals), Derwin "Big D" Perkins (Guitar), Cornell C. Williams (Bass/Backup Vocals), and A.J. Hall (Drums).
"We are thrilled to have GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen come to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "We are looking forward to an exciting night of New Orleans inspired funky soul music from this exceptional band!"
Tickets for GRAMMY® Award-Winning JON CLEARY & THE ABSOLUTE MONSTER GENTLEMEN on Friday June 3 at 7 & 9:30 P.M are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Jon Cleary Event Page.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
