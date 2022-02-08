PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY Award-Winning Jazz Guitarist & Composer BILL FRISELL on Saturday February 19 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. GRAMMY® Award-Winner Bill Frisell's career as a guitarist and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many celebrated recordings. Bill Frisell is a GRAMMY® Award-Winner, a 6x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, a 12x-Downbeat Critic's Poll "Guitarist of the Year", and a 5x-Jazz Journalist Association "Guitarist of the Year".
Bill Frisell's album 'Unspeakable' won a GRAMMY® Award for "Best Contemporary Jazz Album". Frisell's other GRAMMY® Award Nominations include: 'Americana' (2020) – Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; 'When You Wish Upon A Star' (2016) – Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; 'Guitar In The Space Age!' (2015) – Best Contemporary Instrumental Album; 'History, Mystery' (2008) – Best Jazz Instrumental Album; 'The Intercontinentals' (2003) – Best Contemporary World Music Album.
- "Frisell has had a lot of practice putting high concept into a humble package. Long hailed as one of the most distinctive and original improvising guitarists of our time, he has also earned a reputation for teasing out thematic connections with his music... There's a reason that Jazz at Lincoln Center had him program a series called Roots of Americana," hails the NEW YORK TIMES.
- "Bill Frisell plays the guitar like Miles Davis played the trumpet: in the hands of such radical thinkers, their instruments simply become different animals. And, like Davis, Frisell loves to have a lot of legroom when he improvises--the space that terrifies others quickens his blood," says THE NEW YORKER.
- "You probably already realize that Frisell is one of the most lyrical guitarists that's ever picked up the instrument," raves GLIDE MAGAZINE.
Bill Frisell's latest recording is 'Valentine' (2020) on Blue Note, a trio album that has been hailed as "a masterpiece" by Downbeat Magazine. "They consistently and strikingly play as one, voices intertwined, completing phrases as if sharing a single thought… Even overdubs are so perfect that everything feels utterly organic… the performances represent jazz playing at its most sublime," states Downbeat Magazine.
"We are honored to be welcoming one of the greatest Jazz guitarists to every play the instrument," said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Bill Frisell represents the highest standard of excellence in jazz guitar - a true master. We know the audience at Jimmy's will experience a remarkable evening of jazz music with Bill and his trio. We look forward to Bill gracing the stage at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for the first time!"
Tickets for GRAMMY Award-Winning Guitarist & Composer BILL FRISELL on Saturday February 19 at 7 P.M. are SOLD OUT. Tickets for the 9:30 P.M. show can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club website.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows already includes 5 NEA Jazz Masters, 24 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 20 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 300+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
