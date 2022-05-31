World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist ANDY MCKEE will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday June 9 at 7:00 P.M. Andy McKee joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ANDY MCKEE, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features World-Renowned Acoustic Guitarist ANDY MCKEE on Thursday June 9 at 7:00 P.M. Acclaimed guitarist Andy McKee entertains both the eye and the ear as he magically transforms the steel string guitar into a full orchestra via his use of altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits and a signature two-handed technique.
Andy McKee's crossover success has helped him to achieve hundreds of millions of YouTube viewers, underscoring his emergence as one of today's most unique and influential artists. For a time, three of McKee's videos were concurrently the three most-watched on YouTube.
- "Andy McKee has been launched into the upper stratosphere of the world's very best acoustic players... His densely melodic and percussive style is mesmerizing to say the least," raves GUITAR WORLD.
- "Andy McKee's 'Live Book' captures the essence of the celebrated fingerstylist's beautiful and versatile sound through live performance…Live Book is a must not only for Andy McKee fans, but those who love the diverse sounds of the acoustic guitar presented with a sonic storyteller's brilliance," says ACOUSTIC GUITAR.
In 2001, Andy Mckee independently released his first album, "Nocturne." That same year, he was placed third at the National Fingerstyle Guitar Competition in Winfield, Kansas. After releasing his second album "Dreamcatcher", in 2004, he placed second in the Fingerstyle Guitar Competition of the Canadian Guitar Festival. McKee's third album, "Art of Motion", was released in November 2005. Most of McKee's YouTube performances appear on the album.
Andy McKee is also an established touring musician, having professionally played alongside Prince on his Welcome 2 Australia tour, and for many other influential artists. Inside of the studio, Andy McKee has contributed to an array of amazing and award-winning works, including Josh Groban's 2007 GRAMMY® Award Nominated Christmas album, 'Noel', playing guitar on the song "Little Drummer Boy," and Lee Ritenour's album '6 String Theory'.'
Andy McKee has released six studio albums, three EPs including the critically acclaimed "Symbols" in 2021, and a live record, entitled "Live Book," in 2016. Andy McKee's live performances are mesmerizing and have become a point of fascination with his loyal followers.
"We are delighted to have Andy McKee, the stunning acoustic guitarist, perform his beautiful and highly technical hits at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club!" stated Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming of Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.
